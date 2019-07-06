First shot: the boxer sent the opponent in a deep knockout in the 10th second of fight (video)
The battle for the title of world champion under version WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight between Kazakhstan boxer Kanat Islam (26 wins, 21 of them by knockout) and Julio de Jesus from the Dominican Republic (27 wins, 24 of them by knockout, 2 losses) may go down in history of Boxing as one of the fastest fights.
Hardly sounded the starting bell, as Islam went into an aggressive attack, the first blow in the chin sending the opponent to the ring ropes, and then Jesus fell to the floor. The referee had no how to stop a fight in ten seconds and award a win to the delight of the local audience (the evening of Boxing took place in Almaty), the Kazakhstan athlete.
Note that this knockout was the fastest in the history of the title Boxing fights. .
