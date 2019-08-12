First test Volkswagen Passat R-Line
As a result of modernization VW Passat has become a noble and sports: the R-Line Edition it is gray, but not gray mouse. First test!
In a few words about modernization: from September 2019 VW Passat will be equipped with led backlight as standard, optional led matrix with 44 led elements. The back has the name of the model under the VW emblem. Tail lamp new style, for an additional fee you can order flashing light like Audi. Inside VW got rid of analog clock – “too old fashioned”. Instead, now there are 3 MIB (Modular infotainment unit). In other words: in the future you will always have a SIM card, the Passat will automatically download the navigation update. Nothing seems to forgot to mention.
Special edition Passat is available in both petrol and diesel variants
The fact that this article has not yet ended, is a credit to Keno Mannebach. Keno – mechanical engineer, works at the VW plant in Emden, where the Passat rolls off the line. A few months ago, he received an order for a small series: “Autumn will be upgraded Passat,” said the chief, — “take care to get the candy, so, as a warm-up.” Of course, he did, and the car is ready. Main color – “grey moonstone”, roof black; radiator grille, air intakes, roof rails and all the other elements, which usually shimmers chrome, also black. Even 19-inch wheels with tires 235 sparkle black. R-Line was released in limited edition in 2000 copies. When the Passat will appear at the exhibition halls in September, it will be available with a petrol engine 2.0 TSI with an output of 272 HP and diesel 2.0 TDI with 240 HP In all versions of installed all-wheel drive and seven-speed gearbox with dual-mass clutch.
On the road VW is behaving sports
As you know, the Passat is a company car the number one in Germany. Eight out of ten of them have the format of the Kombi, more than half used for commercial purposes, basically it is a 2.0 TDI rated at 150 or 190 HP Throw boss following information in order to convince him to purchase a Passat from Keno: power – 240 HP, torque of 500 N·m, the acceleration in 6.1 seconds to 100 km/h, the maximum speed of 247 km/h Or just say, “So we faster get to the client.” That alone is worth the quality expensive: 52.605 euros for the diesel version, and our test car equipped with “full stuffing” is even 63.700€. So expensive?! For The Passat?! — Why not? You imposingly sit on sport seats with a perfect contour that are automatically adjusted, only the head restraints should be adjusted manually. Hands You a leather sports steering wheel with a flattening out at the bottom; You drive for hours and get out of the car as if nothing had happened.
Yes, the Passat is one of the most enjoyable cars for long trips, comfortable suspension, it is possible to relax. And you can tailor it to different preferences. Our Super-TDI have adjustable dampers, and now they are really adjustable. Setting is selected by the position of the slider: this means that you can choose not only the suspension settings “Comfort”, “Normal” and “Sport”, but the zone between them. A little more sport than the “standard mode”, but not too much now, and so you can!
Only a few minor flaws annoy the driver
So in a pose of twine Passat is sitting on two chairs – cruisersa and sports that in this League know how many cars. Direct but sensitive progressive steering it feels even a little less than real to 4.77 meters in length. Once again – he is very agile. But there’s always a fly in the ointment. Even in this car. And Keno nothing to do with this. The screen is lower than it should, a great navigation system “Discover Pro” stands out with excellent graphics, but has no volume control. And if there is a madman who order a head-up display 565 Euro, he will have to look at a cheap hack, which would be better on the eye does not show. In the end we will say conciliatory: good for you, Keno! But the normal Passat is also quite good. Even a very good one. In our long-term test he recently earned a 5-, behaved like silk, so we even drove 150.000 km instead of 100,000. Too fly!
Conclusions:
“Passat – a multiple winner in the tests Kombi. Upgraded, it will continue its triumphant March, and he deserves to be luxury: this sporty, sexy Passat, R-Line Edition, never been!”