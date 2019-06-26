Firtash can be extradited to the US: new details in the controversial case
On Tuesday, June 25, the Supreme court of Austria took the decision to Dmitry Firtash. Ukrainian businessman may be extradited to the United States, where he will be prosecuted on charges of corruption. Now the fate of the Firtash should be resolved by the Minister for the Constitution, reforms, free competition and of justice of Austria Clemens Jabloner. He’s the last word.
Firtash was arrested in Austria in 2014. This was done at the request of U.S. authorities. The company informed the Grand jury in the United States presented to the Ukrainian businessman and one of the deputies of the Parliament of India and four other defendants, charged with bribing members of the government of India with the aim to access the production of titanium used in the manufacture of jet engines.
Firtash denies the accusations. His lawyers over five years, managed to stall extradition of the client. At the initial stage, they even succeeded in several Austrian courts, convincing judges that their client’s prosecution was political in nature.
Dmitry Firtash managed to hire not just great lawyers. The Austrian team of his lawyers headed by former Minister of justice Dieter Bendorfer. His Junior partner at the law firm rüdiger Sender also has ties to the leadership of the Austrian freedom party (fpö). In particular, under messages of the Austrian press during the coalition negotiations he participated in the working group of APS on issues of justice. In the government of Sebastian Kurz, until recently the post of Minister of justice was held by Josef Moser, a former ally of Bendorfer by the parliamentary faction of the APS.
However, the recent political scandal in Austria led to the collapse of the ruling coalition and the resignation of the entire government. Appointed early parliamentary elections. The cause of the scandal was the accusation of corruption brought against the leaders of the APS. And when that obviously helped Firtash’s lawyers last five years, now played against them. Austrian media believe that Jabloner don’t want to risk it and sign the order of extradition of the Ukrainian businessman.
In this case, from the outset, the question arises: what is the relationship to alleged bribery in India has American Illinois? It was there originally against Firtash was charged with corruption. This was stressed by Austrian lawyers of the businessman. Two years ago they filed a motion with the court for the Northern district of Illinois to dismiss your client for formal reasons. Lawyers rests on the fact that bribes Ukrainian citizen Indian officials are outside the competence of justice of the United States.
A few days before the Supreme court’s decision the Austrian district judge in Illinois dismissed the complaint. The motivation is that the actions of Firtash in India “could have implications for the Northern district of Illinois. It’s very simple: the Titan, the production of which was claimed by a Ukrainian businessman, was supplied then the company was in Chicago. This firm is one of suppliers of Boeing.
Extradition of Firtash in the USA could take place in early July. And he would have been in Illinois to prove to the judge that shall be in India 18.5 million dollars was not bribery.
suspect the oligarch not only bribe officials to gain access to titanium mines in India, but the laundering of tens of millions of euros of illicit origin.
