Firtash knocked out in the court of UAH 600 million from the group WOG
Photo: Mistaua.com
The economic court of Donetsk region refused to cancel the contract VOG trading and Styrene
The debt arose under the contract on interest-free financial help on a returnable basis, which the group WOG was supposed to return until January 1, 2019.
Economic court of Volyn region ruled from 598 million UAH with Vogue trading, managing a network of gas stations WOG, in the claim of Gorlovka Stirol, owned by oligarch Dmitry Firtash. On Tuesday, July 14, announced the publication of Finbalans with reference to the published decision of the court.
The debt arose under the contract on interest-free financial help on a returnable basis, which the group WOG was supposed to return until January 1, 2019.
In this case, the economic Court of Donetsk region July 1, 2020, refused to satisfy the claim of VOG trading to styrene invalidate this agreement.
The holding company Group DF of Dmitry Firtash in 2018, declared creditors ‘ claims to the WOG network, for $460 million
According to the state register, the owners of “Vogue trading” – the Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Stepan Ivakhiv, Sergey Lagur, Roman and Sofia Eremeeva (children of the late Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Igor Yeremeyev).
As reported, the duty of the gas market participants to the Operator of GTS of Ukraine in January 2020 year amounted to 579.6 million, 70% of this amount accumulated in the structure of Regional gas companies of Firtash.
korrespondent.net