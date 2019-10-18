Fish oil was very good for the heart
Supplementation with fish oil reduces the risk of fatal heart attack by 8%. Included in the product fatty acids omega-3 reduced indicators of inflammation in the body.
Found in fatty fish like trout or tuna omega-3 reduce the risk of heart disease and deadly heart attacks by as much as 8%. This is the conclusion reached by researchers from Harvard, who also proved that fish oil has no protective effect against strokes. This product protects against coronary artery disease diseases, particularly from heart attacks, possibly due to its ability to reduce the level of inflammatory processes in the body. These are the observations of a group of people that took fish oil supplements or similar in appearance placebo.
The study showed that high-dose supplementation with fish oil has taken its participants, the more pronounced the effect they wanted. Consequently, fatty acids omega-3 are effective for the prevention of one of the most dangerous complications of the heart. To such conclusion researchers have come before, but their findings were considered inconsistent, and in some cases they contradicted each other.
And now these shortcomings and mistakes of previous studies have been corrected. In General, the maximum safe dose of supplements fish oil per day is 3 000 mg per day. Note that even a slight decrease in the risk of heart disease can save hundreds of thousands of life on our planet, considering how many people die because of these illnesses.