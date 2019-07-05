Fisherman caught carp record weight of 105 kg
British angler, being in Thailand, caught the world’s largest carp, weighing 105 pounds.
Battle in a giant barbel lasted about 80 minutes, writes.read more
42-year-old John Harvey couldn’t believe his eyes when underwater monster was on the land. 105-pound fish had to be weighed on special scales on a solid stainless steel tripod.
In order to do with being memorable in the pond, Palm Tree Lagoon Fishery, the man needed the assistance of two other anglers. His catch broke the previous world record for catch of giant barbel of 10 lb (4.5 kg).
“As soon as he took the bait, I realized that it would be a big fish, — said the Briton, who is engaged in fishing from 3 years of age. — It’s not too much I resisted, mostly the problem was provided by its weight, it was for me a real challenge.”
Also the man said that he got nervous when he pulled carp, as he wanted the fish got off the hook.
“He was so huge that even the right to catch fish was difficult,” he said. “When we put it on the scales, I just couldn’t believe its weight.” “To be a world record — that’s what I always wanted — ever since I caught that fish, I show everyone pictures of her.”
“I’m just a very ordinary fisherman, so I really wish there was some other fishermen in the area, who spend much more money, it does not catch fish and closely approaching this size.”