Fisker has presented a new teaser of his crossover

June 25, 2019

Fisker презентовал новый тизер своего кроссовера

The novelty will get a roof with solar panels.

Fisker the company continues to intrigue the audience with teaser images of its crossover, whose sales should begin in 2021. Electric model must be submitted at the end of this year, reported CEO Henrik Fisker.

The company unveiled another teaser of the crossover, where it can be noted that the entire length of the roof model will be integrated solar panels. Additionally, the render hints at the broad wings, which will get the car from the supercar.

We will note that earlier the company reported that the cost will be less than 40 thousand dollars. It was also reported that the sales of the models will be organized in the showrooms, and not in the network of dealerships.

