Fitness coach shared diet rules for weight loss
Proper and balanced diet gives quick results, but helps the body, dropping weight, not gain weight, as often happens with weight loss.
The main problem of those who drops the weight, to keep your result of weight loss, the majority starts to re-gain the lost weight. Fitness trainer Maxim Kudinov shared rules of nutrition that help to achieve the cherished harmony. According to him, the well-built power allows you reduce weight without negative feelings.
To obtain the expected result Kudinov advises discipline to adhere to established rules is an important prerequisite if you really want to lose weight.
Five meals a day. Fitness trainer recommends eating every three hours. Thus it is necessary to listen to the signals your body: you don’t have to eat much if enough small snack.
Reduce the size of the portions. Maxim Kudinov advised to go to smaller dishes and to monitor the size of the portions. At one time need to eat 300 grams of food.
Carbohydrates – in the first half of the day. Fitness trainer advises to take it a rule to eat on such a scheme: for Breakfast and snack before lunch to consume carbs in the form of cereals and fruit, lunch and afternoon tea, eat vegetables, fiber and protein, and for dinner mainly protein. Used in this manner is not the calories will settle in the fat reserves.
Enjoy Breakfast and dinner at the same time. Maxim Kudinov considers Breakfast a mandatory part of the diet for Breakfast he recommends a full, no later than two hours after awakening. Dinner should be at least two hours before bedtime.
Snacking on nuts. The coach is very beneficial to eat nuts in small quantities between meals.
To drink water. According to Maxim Kudinov, to drink clean water should throughout the day you should drink 1.5-2 liters.
Not fry. Fitness coach insists, fried with added fat meals from the diet must be excluded.
Eat more fresh food. Expert advises not to cook so that they can withstand long storage. Only freshly prepared food you can get all the necessary useful components, he said.