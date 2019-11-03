Five best sources of vitamin D
Length of solar day is reduced, and a month later the sun in Russia will be a rare visitor. Among other things, this means the risk of a lack of vitamin D, which is synthesized under the influence of the sun. Because sunlight is our main source of vitamin D, it is important to increase consumption in other ways.
Vitamin D is incredibly important because it helps to absorb calcium, supports healthy bones, teeth and muscles. An acute shortage of this vitamin can cause serious health problems. Doctors from the British dietetic Association, called the top five sources of the “sunshine vitamin”.
Eggs
More specifically egg yolks. That they contain fats, vitamins and minerals, and protein provides a full set of amino acids. Eggs — the most affordable and quick to prepare source of vitamin D.
Mushrooms
Surprisingly, mushrooms are the only source of vitamin D. this product is especially should pay attention to vegetarians
Fatty fish
Oily fish such as salmon, herring, mackerel, sardines — an excellent source of vitamin D.
“Fresh fish especially rich in nutrients, however, pickled herring, and sardines can also be a good replacement”. — said the British nutrition.
Red meat
Red meat — pork, beef and lamb, are good sources of vitamin D.
“To dramatically increase the amount of vitamin D you get through animal products, eat their offal — liver and kidneys. In them, the concentration of this vitamin higher.” — added the experts.
Enriched products
Because vitamin D is practically not found outside of animal products, some manufacturers enrich a variety of foods with vitamin D.
If you rarely use the above natural sources of this vitamin, then perhaps you should try Supplements, but only after consultation with the doctor, as before taking it is important to take a blood test for vitamin D.