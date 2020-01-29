Five cities in the U.S., where for 2018 had the most murders
According to the latest statistics on crimes to the FBI, in 2018, the United States was 16 of 214 murders. Edition of Fox News gathered a list of top 5 most dangerous cities in the US, where most likely to commit murder.
5. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge, capital of Louisiana, is the fifth most deadly city in the country. In 2018, it was 35.1 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, which is 10 places higher than the murder rate in Chicago. A total of 87 people were killed in Baton Rouge in 2018, compared with 106 murders in 2017.
4. New Orleans, Louisiana
Louisiana is the only state in which two cities among the five deadliest cities in the United States. In New Orleans in 2018, the number of murders grew by 37.1 per 100,000 people. In New Orleans was recorded 146 homicides, and the lowest level since 1971.
3. Detroit, Mi
In Detroit in 2018 occurred 38.9 murders per 100 000 people. The number of homicides dropped to 261, compared to 267 in 2017. However, the city was registered 2 008 violent crimes (murder, rape, assault and robbery) per 100,000 people, which is the highest rate of violent crime among cities with a population of over 100,000 people.
2. Baltimore, Maryland
In 2018 in Baltimore, it was 51 murders per 100,000 persons, more than five times higher than the average for the country. This is 20 more than were killed in new York in the same year, despite the fact that the population of Baltimore is less than 10% of the population of new York. Although the murder rate in Baltimore has remained high, the overall level of crime has decreased by almost 60% in the period from mid-1990s to mid-2010 years.
1. Saint Louis, Mo
St. Louis received the title of deadliest city in the U.S. with a homicide rate of 60.9 per 100,000 in 2018. 186 people were killed in the city with a population of approximately 318 000 people.
