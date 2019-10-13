Five daily actions that are very important for health
To breathe correctly, eat at a certain time, sleep. Simple daily actions, according to the doctors, help to maintain good health.
To sleep. People often refer to the abundance of business and work, and also stresses that prevent them from sleeping well. But doctors say that the lack of sleep today is associated with the constant use of gadgets – smartphones and other electronic devices. Especially with their use at a later time, before falling asleep. According to experts, if a person wants to have in the future a serious illness, it is necessary to normalize sleep and activity. Sustainable mode involves primarily falling asleep and waking at the same time in the evening and morning.
To eat at a certain time. Regular food intake helps to keep the harmony. According to experts, this is because the human body gets used to the nutrients and calories in a certain time and develops its own sustainable mechanisms for its assimilation. Thus, he has no need to store fat to secure strategic reserves.
Eat healthy, wholesome food. A number of recent studies suggests that the strength of the immunity and protection of the body against dangerous diseases, including cancer, depend on the condition and activity of the intestine, the bacterial flora. For the development of beneficial bacteria in it, experts suggest to exclude from the diet TRANS fats and control the presence of processed foods, eat more vegetables, fruits, dishes of whole grains.
To drink water. One of the best health habits -start the day with a glass of clean drinking water. It is also helpful to drink a glass of water half an hour before each meal. If body tissues don’t get enough water it decreases the activity of the excretory system — barely emptied the bowel, the toxins linger longer. All this slows down the metabolic functions, resulting in people swells, rapidly gaining weight, feeling bad.
Breathe deeply. According to doctors, people don’t notice that their breathing is shallow. Meanwhile, breathing deeply, we normalize the results of heart rate and pressure, and help heart and brain get more oxygen.
Experts advise to perform after waking and before bed breathing exercises to make within a few minutes of slow and deep breaths.