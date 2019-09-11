Five failed attempts: Putin disgraced by testing cruise missiles, “Petrel”
U.S. intelligence found that Russia has been testing cruise missiles “Petrel” with nuclear power at least five times, and all launches ended with the accident. This writes CNBC, citing sources familiar with the report of the us intelligence services, RBC reports.
According to U.S. intelligence, Russia intends to speed up work on the project to the new missile was “ready for war” by 2025.
Five trials of the missile undertaken in 2017, ended with accidents. The longest flight took more than two minutes, after which the control was lost and the rocket collapsed, with a short flight of about four seconds, sources told the TV channel.
The author of the video claims that within a radius of 300 kilometers of burned trees. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron said that from background radiation “everything is normal”.
