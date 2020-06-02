Five FC Barcelona players have had coronavirus
Five FC Barcelona players and two members of the coaching staff passed test positive for coronavirus, according to AS.
It is noted that the medical staff “blaugranas” tested at the very beginning of the pandemic and all who were infected have already disposed of the disease and continue to work with the team in preparation for the resumption of the season Examples.
However, the club is concerned that with the resumption of training these players may be more sensitive to possible injuries.
We will remind, after the restart the League games will be played every day during the month.