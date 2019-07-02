Five healthy alternatives to coffee
Although coffee is one of the most popular soft drinks in the world, sometimes it affects the health negatively. And here are some alternatives to coffee that are beneficial for health.
Matcha green tea. It is rich in amino acid called l-theanine, which is known for its ability to improve concentration and increase dopamine which enhances memory.
Apple cider vinegar. This drink contains no caffeine, is one of the best coffee substitutes due to its beneficial effects on sugar levels in blood. Naturally, the vinegar should be well diluted in water before use.
Coconut water. It contains bioactive enzymes and rehydration electrolytes. That’s why coconut water is a good substitute for coffee.
Tea Kombucha. This drink is known for its ability to restore memory loss and a beneficial effect on blood pressure.
The Rooibos tea. Caffeine-drink provides the body with significant amounts of antioxidants. In addition, it has few tannins — components that adversely affect the absorption of iron.