Five killers ordered each other the murder of one man: he survived
A Chinese court has convicted five killers who are ordered to each other the murder of one and the same man. Perhaps this is the most ridiculous thing about custom-made murder in history. About it writes BBC.
It all started in 2013, when businessman tan Yuhua hired a hit man to eliminate his rival by the name of Wei. Yuhua paid for it about 282 thousand dollars.
However, to perform the task independently, the killer did not. He took half the money, and the rest suggested another hired killer to do it for him.
The chain peretakso killing is not ended — new killer ordered the murder of another, the another, the another.
It ended after the last killer in the chain so decided not to go for the kill: instead, he went out to the victim Wei and suggested the man to fake his death.
Wei agreed, but then called the police.
In the end, all six of the first customer and the five killers — was convicted on charges of attempted murder.
Businessman tan UHA received five years in prison, the first killer — three and a half. The second and third assassins — three years and three months, the fourth three, fifth two years and seven months.