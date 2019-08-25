Five minutes of family life: the couple was killed in an accident, leaving the courthouse, where he recorded…
In the American city of orange (Texas) was a tragedy. 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux, and 19-year-old Harley Morgan, who began Dating while studying at school, have registered their marriage at the local courthouse and went to celebrate the wedding.
However, as CNN reports, after a few minutes after they went on the road, their car got in an accident that ended in the death of the bride and groom. The Bridal car collided with a truck in front of mother and sister of the groom. “I saw killed my baby. I’ve still got his blood, as I tried to get him and her out of the car. They were married for less than five minutes…,” said the older woman, heartbroken.
To the place of road accident there arrived the magistrate, which a few minutes ago, were married couples.
The pickup driver was not injured.
