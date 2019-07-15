Five myths about hormonal contraception
The first hormonal contraceptive was introduced many years ago. But still around their use of tense controversy. Some believe that this type of contraception harms a woman, the other is called salvation and actively use it.
We decided to dispel the most common myths about hormonal contraception.
Myth # 1: hormonal contraception is the only tablet
It is believed that hormonal contraception can only be in the form of tablets. On the one hand, this is very convenient, but on the other requires women to accurately monitor the time of reception, thereby causing a lot of inconvenience. If you miss the reception, the inevitable to various problems with women’s health, such as the failure of the menstrual cycle. Therefore, it is necessary to realize that there are other types of hormonal contraception:
Ring NuvaRing
Is a flexible ring that is inserted in the vagina for 21 days. It contains the minimum dose of active substances that provide a stable hormonal balance.
Spiral
There are hormonal and non-hormonal spiral. It can put only a doctor, in contrast to the above ring. And the service life can reach even 10 years. But all this only solves a gynecologist.
Birth control patch
It should be changed once a week, and at the beginning of the fourth week to take a break. The patch is attached to any inconspicuous place.
Implant
The validity of this method of hormonal contraception is around 3 years old. This is done under the supervision of a physician.
Myth No. 2: because of the hormones added weight
Excess weight is often blamed on hormonal contraception. Indeed, this kind of protection can affect carbohydrate metabolism. That is why hormonal contraception is not recommended for women who have been diagnosed with metabolic syndrome or impaired glucose. But healthy women do not have to worry about the weight gain, especially if diet and physical activity. Sometimes the lack of control in diet and lack of sport may coincide with hormonal contraception, which creates the wrong belief.
Myth # 3: hormonal contraception may cause infertility
Very often, the effects of hormonal contraception is credited with infertility. Many patients worry that the pills and other means ovaries which are, so to speak, in sleep mode, will cease forever selecting biologically active substances. However, doctors found that after the end of hormonal contraception menstrual cycle stabiliziruemost for two to six months. Besides combined oral contraceptives, on the contrary, enhances fertility. Sometimes women with infertility even recommended as a therapy of hormonal contraception.
Myth # 4: the inefficiency of
Some blame hormonal contraception in inefficiency. Very common to hear about an unplanned pregnancy when taking the pill. But just as often we are talking about the wrong administration of hormonal contraceptives. For example, after the transition to a new kind of protection it is recommended to use condoms that will save from unwanted pregnancy and provide the necessary adaptation to the body. If the rule is violated, the probability of conception is very high. In addition, we must understand that no method of contraception gives a 100% guarantee.
Myth # 5: you can choose the contraceptives themselves
Hormonal contraceptives are the same medicines as antibiotics and other medications. So, they should be administered only by a physician. You can not rely on the opinion of friends or tips on the Internet. In the matter of the assignment of this medication has many pitfalls, hormonal contraceptives can be individualized. This requires entry to the gynecologist.
Medikforum