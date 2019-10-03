Five myths about the brain that we still believe
Many processes in the human body remains unexplained, which is a fertile ground for the existence of different myths. How myths about the brain, prosperous for decades, we continue to believe still?
The person uses the brain only partially. One of the most popular and rather vulgar claims about the brain – it does not work in full force. This is not so. A number of scientific studies have shown that in the brain there are no zones that have always been passive, it is reported Medicinform.net.
With age, the brain works worse. It is considered that as the age of the person becoming an increasingly high risk of neurodegenerative diseases. However, although the ageing of the worse people do tend to remember new information (this feature is adjusted cognitive training) and it becomes more difficult to build a logical reasoning, in the rest of the functioning of the brain aging is almost not reflected.
Alcohol kills brain cells. In fact, if you do not drink alcohol regularly cordoso, its processing is quite able to overpower the liver. Alcohol abuse can lead to loss of coordination and ability to think clearly as to the consequences of the fact that the liver can not cope with the splitting of the excess alcohol, and its action is affected by the cerebellum. At the same time, according to scientists, this may not be causing destruction at the cellular level.
Educational games to make brain smarter. If you are offered some games and exercises to help you become a smarter, don’t believe that this is possible. According to scientists, it is rather senseless, since it all comes down to execution of similar tasks, what exactly does not increase intelligence.
Creative individuals have developed stronger right hemisphere. According to studies, both hemispheres of the brain work for all people equally, that is, there is no more significant activity of only one of them due to artistic or other abilities.