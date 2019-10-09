Five of the most effective ways to protect yourself from hypertension
Cardiologist Svetlana Bykov told about the methods of prevention of hypertension are the most effective. In particular, the specialist advised to control the amount of salt we eat and move for at least 30 minutes a week.
Ontkas from bad habits (especially from Smoking and alcohol consumption) may in some cases help to restore pressure without medication. Another sure-fire way to improve your blood pressure – regular physical activity. Its minimum level, according to the doctor, should be daily walking for 30 minutes.
In addition, the need to monitor the amount of salt in the diet.
“Salt intake should be limited to 5 grams per day. Try not to desalinate cooked food,” shared a recommendation Svetlana Bykova.
Efforts directed at maintenance and prevention of weight gaincan also be a way to protect yourself from the development of age-related hypertension, convinced the medic. Bykov said: every extra kilogram of body mass increases the pressure. The doctor advised to eat less fatty foods and more vegetables, fruits, and fish and seafood.
Finally, to avoid problems with high blood pressure help of full sleep and rest, added the expert.