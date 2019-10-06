Five of the most useful spices in cold and flu season
Experts have advised to the season of autumn cooling and the increased risk of flu and colds chew dried cloves: its components are able to destroy many disease-causing pathogens. To fight respiratory infections and strengthen the immune system useful and other spices.
Ginger. It strengthens the immune system, has a strong anti-cough and antimicrobial activity, relieves a stuffy nose during acute colds, gives you expectorant and anti-inflammatory effect.
The use of ginger provides a rich composition of vitamins and minerals: it contains vitamins A, C, B1, B2, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, calcium, sodium, zinc, potassium. Ginger is recommended as a prevention and as adjuvant therapy at the first sign of the disease. It is useful to add ginger to your tea, coffee, vegetables, meat, fish dishes, different sauces.
Turmeric. The active component of this spice, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties and effective to mitigate incipient cold. In addition, curcumin has the property of immunomodulator, i.e. it activates the immune cells in their search for and destruction of pathogens in the body.
One of the best prevention of cough and cold remedies — warm milk with the addition of turmeric, drink for the night.
Rosemary. This plant is a powerful antioxidant, a fighter with inflammatory processes. The use of rosemary strengthens the immune system and increases immunity to colds and other infections. If you are using fresh rosemary, to enhance immunity, it is recommended to consume 4-6 grams a day, when dried two or three pinches.
Garlic. The use of garlic increases the body’s production of white blood cells that destroy viruses and dangerous bacteria. Allicin, a part of garlic is a natural antibiotic. It is important to know that when the heat treatment destroys the allicin, so eat garlic is useful raw miles with minimal processing.
The chili pepper. Contained in hot pepper component capsaicin acts as an activator of immune cells. In addition, peppers are very a lot of vitamins and minerals: carotene, thiamine (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Niacin (B3), vitamin C, folic acid (B9) and magnesium. All these minerals promote health in General.