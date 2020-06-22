Five players of “red Star” discovered coronavirus recently in a crowded stadium took place the match against Partizan Belgrade
“Crvena Zvezda”
Five players of the champion of Serbian “red Star” had contracted the coronavirus, the press service of the club on the official website.
It is reported that the coronavirus found in defenders Marco Gabelica and Marco Canatara and Midfielders dušan Javanica, Branko Jovicic and Njegos Petrovic.
It is noted that Gabelica, Jovencita, Petrovic and Canatara present symptoms before the match, the last round of the championship of Serbia with the “Proleter”, and as a precaution they did not attend the game. Jovicich have no symptoms so far.
Recall, June 10, the semifinals of the Cup of Serbia between “Partizan” and “Crvena Zvezda took place at a crowded stadium. This fact could cause an epidemic in the camp of the champion of the country.