Five products that help the skin to glow from the inside
Skincare does not start with a pot of cream, and what lies on the plate. There are foods that help the skin regain a natural glow.
Fatty fish, oysters, mussels and other seafood contain zinc and omega-3 fatty acids necessary for skin regeneration and restoration of collagen fibers. They help to combat atherosclerosis, improve blood circulation, which positively affects the moisture and elasticity of the skin. And the zinc prevents the appearance of pimples.
Citrus and bell pepper, tomatoes, sauerkraut contain vitamin C which is a powerful antioxidant. Its lack causes sagging and dry skin.
Carrots, peppers, pumpkin, avocado, spinach and other green vegetables and orange in color contain beta-carotene, which promotes cell renewal, and vitamin A. a deficiency causes the appearance of inflammation, dryness and prolonged healing of cracks in the corners of the mouth.
Nuts contain vitamin E antioxidant. It delays the aging process and creates a barrier against UV rays.
One of the most important elements for health and beauty of your skin is water. Ordinary clean drinking water directly affects the state of skin as it is the most simple and perfect natural moisturizer accessible to all.
According to doctors, the reason why the skin ceases to Shine, can be a variety of diseases and pathological processes in the body. For example, viral infection, inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, hormonal disturbances.