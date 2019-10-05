Five products, which you can’t lose weight
With regular use, these products activate the processes leading to increased adipose tissue, and thus do not allow to lose weight. For the effect weight loss these products you need to minimize or eliminate from your daily menu at all.
Sugar. At high levels of consumption of sugar in the body does not absorb vitamins like vitamin C. Deficiency of important nutrients and contributes to metabolic disorders, impaired immunity, increased risk of inflammation and excess weight.
Doctors stress that it is important to understand that sugar can be found in a huge number of modern products, not only in confectionaries but also in dairy products, health bars, bread, processed foods, canned. It is important to read product packaging and control the amount of sugar. Its excess in the diet is fraught with an overload to the pancreas and development of insulin resistance.
Products with a long shelf life. Often in such products to increase their shelf life and to enhance the flavours of added TRANS fats. With the influence of this type of artificial fats associated metabolic disorders, atherosclerosis and cancer, hormonal abnormalities.
Fried foods. Frying pan leads to the appearance of thermally altered fats, which can negatively affect metabolic processes in the body. Especially dangerous fried foods, for people who are genetically predisposed to excess weight: they are due to the fried foods make you fat more intensely than people without a hereditary risk.
Salt. Under the action of salt water lingers, and with it toxic substances that increases the likelihood of inflammation in cells and slows metabolic processes. Scientists say that modern people are used to the salty taste of food and unknowingly consume large doses of salt from day to day together with the finished products and fast food.
Foods that contain monosodium glutamate. Monosodium glutamate is a flavor enhancer and is contained in various processed foods, a flavor enhancer. Food manufacturers add it to stimulate the consumer’s sense of pleasure from eating them and getting used to their taste. As a rule, such products contain a lot of calories and almost no vitamins and fiber. In the result, the calories go to fat storage.