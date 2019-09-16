Five side effects from taking aspirin, which can be life-threatening
Aspirin seems to be a long-proven cure, but doctors warn that taking it for a long time increases the risk of many potential side effects and complications.
Renal failure. The result of prolonged regular use of analgesic drugs, in particular, aspirin is the development of analgesic nephropathy, which is a form of chronic kidney failure. According to reports, the negative impact of aspirin on the kidney depend on the amount taken in doses higher than 80 milligrams of aspirin can be dangerous, especially for people with heart failure.
The weakening of the liver. All take human aspirin passes through the filters of the liver, and if taken high doses, there is danger of hepatotoxicity. Simply put, it can happen poisoning of the liver, is able to be completed in the worst cases, organ failure.
Damage of the gastric mucosa. Regular use of aspirin is one of the common causes of discomfort and pain in the stomach this medicine can be harmful for the mucous membranes of the body.
If you already have existing ulcers aspirin can cause further complications, including internal bleeding.
Tinnitus. Tinnitus or ringing in the ears can develop due to excessive use of aspirin.
Hemorrhagic stroke. Studies show that taking aspirin is associated with a significantly increased risk of bleeding not only in the intestinal tract, but also in the brain.
The Reye’s Syndrome. Ray syndrome is a fatal disease, from which suffer most vital organs. In 30-40% of cases resulting lesions lead to death due to dysfunction of the brain stem. The Reye’s syndrome most often affects children and adolescents who recover from the flu or chicken pox and took aspirin.