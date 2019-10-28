Five sign of the Zodiac comes on the heels of luck
5 Aquarius
Aquarius, confident, bold, self-centered personality. They do not expect from destiny gifts and I always set myself achievable goals. Aquarius always want more and this desire allows them to achieve maximum results in their business.
4 place the Twins
Still, the stars were unpredictable. The luckiest signs of the zodiac are not necessarily those who deserve it.The twins ,most of them are opened and their success lies in the ability to get along with people. Twins often choose professions related to communication with people. In terms of personal relationships, they rarely are monogamous but quickly find a common language with the opposite sex, often change partners . However ,if you find the right one , that can quite happily with her live in love and fidelity until death.
3 place the lion
Lions and women and men are persistent , their common feature is the ability to subjugate other people . Those born under the sign of Leo people can succeed in business, or career , without neglecting anything. Lions, of course, predators who crave adrenaline in everything and love risk. But as the saying goes: “he Who doesn’t risk doesn’t drink champagne.”
2 place the Scales
Representatives of this sign are always trying to find a middle ground. They don’t want out of life manna from heaven, and are often realistic. The ability to think rationally and to be grateful and to appreciate what they have , allows Libras seek harmony and balance and usually they fortune smiles , and so they get second place in our ranking.
1st place Taurus
In the ranking of the most fortunate signs of the zodiac the first place gets Taurus. The bulls themselves lucky,but their desire to achieve,plus hard work and ability to overcome my fears be the perfect synthesis. The credo of Taurus in life is: “the Road will overcome the walking”
Each Zodiac sign has a great chance to catch the tail of luck, but someone it manages to do better than others.