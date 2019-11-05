Five signs that it’s time for you to go to the proctologist
Psychiatrists have noted that patients go to him when it’s really bad, and it’s wrong, as any disease is easier to cure in the initial stages. Doctors called five signs, each of which says that you need to make an appointment.
The pain and discomfort. This is most often caused by hemorrhoids, rectal fissures, inflammation, infections, including sexually transmitted diseases.
Changes in bowel function. If the constipation began to occur regularly, it is a reason to go to the doctor. Chronic diarrhea — also cause to exclude pathology. Especially if both associated with painful urination. The reasons for these symptoms — inflammation and ulcers in the rectum.
The “bump”. Most often “bump” in the anus is hemorrhoidal node. Sometimes it turns out to be malignant.
Itching. Anal itching bothers with fissures of anus, hemorrhoids. Common cause in children — worms pinworms.
Blood in the stool. In the list of causes topped hemorrhoids and anal fissures. Rectal bleeding can be caused by inflammation in the colon, polyps or malignant.
Cancer of the colon and rectum is among the most common malignant tumors worldwide. So, in 2017 in Russia, he was diagnosed in each of the ninth-tenth cancer patient.