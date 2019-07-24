Five simple rules that will help prolong youth
The doctors told what to do people from a young age to maintain health and a youthful appearance.
Five simple rules:
- A healthy gut
Take care of the intestine, because the state of the whole organism depends on his work. This body protects us from harmful bacteria, infections and stimulates beneficial microflora, removes toxins and metabolizes necessary and useful substances.
– Drink plenty of water and consume plenty of vegetables and fruit to maintain healthy intestinal flora, says therapist Anna Morozova.
- A balanced diet
Normally eat, because your diet, too much depends. Variety in foods helps to keep the balance between hormones and improve the condition of the body.
- Proper food intake
It turns out, plays an important role mealtime. Intervals between them should be 4-5 hours. Try to keep your meals occur in the same time every day.
- Breathing exercises.
Exercises will help to recharge your batteries and calm down. Helps stabilize blood pressure and resting heart rate.
- Sleep
Get enough sleep, because sleep is an excellent remedy against aging. It is recommended to sleep at least 7-8 hours daily. To make it better in the dark, then the body has time to recover for the night.