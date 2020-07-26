Five simple ways to succeed in an American College
What determines long-term success after College? Not just your grades. A survey conducted by the American Institute of public opinion Gallup poll, support for mentors almost two times increases the chances of students to succeed in the future, says the Share of America.
If you plan to study in the United States, listen to a few simple tips on how to find a mentor.
1. Lunch with teachers
Colleges are advised to communicate with teachers in an informal setting such as over coffee or lunch. Some schools are willing to pay the bill at a local restaurant, if you invite one of your teachers.
Take advantage of this opportunity. You will surely find something interesting.
When Jaime Castillo was a student, he was invited teacher of Tulane University for lunch and learned that he participated in the Cycling race and one of his opponents was the famous lance Armstrong. More importantly, Castillo met with the consultant on admission to graduate school and employment.
2. Attend social events
Communication, at first difficult, with time is getting better. Attend evening readings, concerts or lectures related to your specialty, and talk to people. To get an idea about what events, find the events calendar on the web site in schools.
3. Find a friend
Your peers can share valuable information about their training and education, and help with English.
Many universities are developing mentoring programs for their peers. One of the “partners” is American, the other foreign student. A participant of such program from the University of Weber (Utah) believes that his mentor helped him to feel like a member of the University. Another student said that the mentor helped him to believe that someone really supports him in the pursuit of success.
4. Meet with the teacher in consultation hours
The academics are specialists in their field. In the USA they are obliged to devote a few hours a week consultations for students. They allocate time for this and place a notice on the door of his office. Come on consultation. This is the best way to ask questions concerning the studied material.
In a publication of the Washington Post describes Reserve Baker, a law student at Howard University. Rushern went to the assistant Dean to determine whether to refuse to study one of the subjects. The teacher convinced the Baker to continue the study of this subject was the scientific leader for the next thirty years. Today they are close friends, and held high elective posts in two densely populated counties in Maryland.
5. Make connections with alumni
Recent graduates know how to find successful application to the diploma. Ask the Department for work with graduates has connected you with them.
Your state may act clubs alumni of several us universities. If not, consider creating such a club, or use LinkedIn or other social media to communicate with alumni. Will be interested to learn the news of his old campus.
