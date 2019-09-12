Five symptoms of dementia associated with sleep
British doctors has called the possible symptoms of dementia that are associated with sleep. In their opinion, guard should be when the person changes dramatically sleep and wakefulness.
The symptoms of dementia are manifested in different ways. Usually, this depends on the type of dementia affects the person and what part of the brain is damaged.
It is known that one of the most recognizable symptoms of the condition is memory loss, but there are other ways to identify the disorder, namely:
constant drowsiness by day and Wake by night
disoriented in the dark, including while standing in the toilet
frequent awakenings
confusion, lack of understanding of the difference between night and day
As scholars have noted, the development of dementia in humans, a failure occurs in the biological clock. Sometimes they are awake at night and then sleep all day. It is noted that the course of the disease is compounded by the accumulated fatigue, stress, and chronic diseases.
If dementia is detected early, then there is a high chance of slowing the disease, to preserve mental function as long as possible cure for dementia to date, no.
Dementia — dementia, a disease in which disturbed cognitive (ability to think) and mental (emotional and behavioral) function. In people, senile dementia is called senility.