Five symptoms predictive of imminent stroke
Doctors called the symptoms that may indicate the advancing stroke of the brain.
This is a dramatic and significant increase in blood pressure; double vision, blurred vision in one of them; tinnitus; numbness on one side of the face, body; sudden headache.
A stroke can be ischemic (clot blocks the lumen of blood vessel) and hemorrhagic (bursting the wall of the artery, which supplies blood to the brain forms a hematoma).
The process of damage to structures of the brain can develop rapidly, and the longer the person does not receive medical care, the more irreversible changes occur.
One of the causes of stroke there, so say on a set of risk factors. First and foremost is, of course, heredity. Known and risk factors such as Smoking, hypertension, overweight and diabetes.
At risk are men over 45 and women over 55 years, but today there are cases of stroke and 30-year-old.
How to understand that this is a stroke. Doctors recommend to remember three main reception recognition: smile, talk, raise hands.
In stroke smile turns crooked because the muscles on one side of the face listen to much worse. A person can not coherently even pronounce his name. And raise both hands to cope not possible, as one side of the body obeys worse.
In this case, you should immediately call an ambulance.