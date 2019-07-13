Five tips on how to quickly recover from the work week
Sometimes at the end of the working week we feel utterly disempowered. Moral or physical depletion in the modern world familiar to everyone.
With this status, you need to fight, because there is nothing more important than health. And health is the vigor and vitality, good mood and a desire to go towards the brightest emotions.
To recover quickly after a work week, to relieve stress and cleanse ourselves of negative thoughts, try these tips.
Do not think about work. Stress will not leave you as long as you do not stop to think about the subject of the unrest. When you cross the threshold of the house, stop to think about operational issues. Just promise yourself that you will come back to their decision on Monday.
Put the smartphone away. Do not dive into the news feed and in the lively comments below a controversial post on a social network immediately upon arrival home from work. Quietly undress, take a warm shower and relax.
Switch to an interesting exercise. If you just go and stop thinking about work you can’t do something you automatically distract. This can be a favorite show, book, cooking a delicious dinner, crossword puzzles and coloring games for adults. As soon as you let go of depressing thoughts, you’ll feel better.
Breathe slowly and deeply. To cope with fatigue and stress and feel the peace of many people help breathing techniques. Keeping your posture aligned, on about 5-10 minutes and take deep breaths. Breathe through your nose and make sure that the exhale was 2-3 times longer breath. After a few minutes you will feel peace and harmony.
Take a walk in the fresh air. A half-hour walk allows you to escape from problems, to pay attention to the busy streets and scenic views of the city. In addition, thanks to the walk warm up caught between a sedentary lifestyle muscles.