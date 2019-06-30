Five tips to help you avoid neck pain
Excessive tension of the muscles and vertebrae in the neck is related to many everyday habits. Doctors suggest to adjust them in order not to suffer from pain in this body part.
Tip one: to keep the smartphone at eye level. In the publication on Medicalxpress doctors recommend to avoid pain in the neck to try to use gadgets to keep them at eye level. Holding your phone at chest level or on your knees, you provide the neck exhausting for her unnatural position, specialists say.
Tip two: use a headset. So experts recommend to talk on a cell phone. They are urged not to have the habit to place the phone between head and shoulder.
Tip three: choose the right pillow. Fans sleep on a high pillow in position on the abdomen especially high risk of harm to the neck during sleep and make the pain.
Tip four: exercise in sedentary work. If you work in an office for a long time and are in a seated position, the stretch should be at least every hour. According to experts, at this moment you need to take a two-minute break to walk, do stretching exercises.
Tip five: to avoid the need to squint. Habit blink also contributes to muscle tension in the neck, which over time can manifest itself in the form of pain.