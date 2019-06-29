Five typical reasons for rejection of the application for naturalization
US citizenship is perhaps the most important dream of most immigrants, which many of them go years. From 2014 to 2017, more than 2.3 million permanent residents naturalized as citizens of this country.
However, during the same period, more than 224 000 holders of green cards received a denial of form N-400 (application for naturalization). There are a few typical reasons for such denial, the list collected edition of the Citizen Path.
It is important to understand that, by submitting an application N-400, the applicant gives the right USCIS again to check the information about it. So there is a risk that the Service will find something that the Ministry did not notice before. Therefore it is necessary to know, which was denied to other applicants to realistically assess their chances.
Typical causes of failure
1. Failing a test on the knowledge of the English or citizenship test
If you fail the test of English or citizenship test during your first interview, the USCIS will assign you a second interview within 60 to 90 days after your first interview. During the second meeting, USCIS will again conduct only one test that you failed the first time. However, USCIS will reject your form N-400, if you pass the test the second time.
Most of the immigrants pass these tests, though, of course, is to prepare them. It is also useful to carefully review your application for naturalization (N-400) before the interview. USCIS officer is likely to ask you to clarify and comment on your answers in this form.
The law also provides an exemption from the English test for naturalization for three groups of applicants:
- persons over 50 years old and have been permanent residents for at least 20 years;
- individuals who are over 55 years old and who were permanent residents of the U.S. for at least 15 years;
- persons with mental or physical disability which prevents them to learn English.
If you want to request an exemption from the test on knowledge of English on the basis of disability, you must submit to USCIS a form N-648, including medical confirmation of the disability with your form N-400.
2. Criminal history
When applying for naturalization USCIS receives your biometric data and will check criminal history in the United States and in other countries. Some crimes forever deprived of the permanent resident the right to obtain citizenship of this country, while other crimes are only a temporary restriction.
If you have ever been convicted of murder or a serious crime, you will likely be permanently denied US citizenship. This is an automatic ban which can not affect the officer of the USCIS. Serious crimes in immigration law is defined differently than in criminal law. In a list of them in the United States include crimes that in other countries can be considered just a misdemeanor. For example, any offence involving violence or theft, which led to imprisonment for one year or more is considered a felony when applying for naturalization.
Petty crime restrict the ability of the applicant to obtain U.S. citizenship for three or five years. After this period, the immigrant can reapply, the decision on which will be taken by the USCIS officer, starting from data on the moral character of the applicant.
If you have ever been arrested, consult with an experienced immigration attorney before filing form N-400.
3. Failure to comply with the permanent residence and physical presence
As a permanent resident, you can freely travel outside the United States and to visit family in his native country. If your goal is to become a US citizen, then it is important to understand and comply with the requirements of continuous residence and physical presence in the country.
Extended travel outside the United States may violate the requirement of permanent residence. You should avoid travel abroad for six months or longer within one year.
Physical presence means that the applicant was physically present in the U.S. for a certain period of time during the previous five years. As a rule, you must have 30 months of physical presence in the U.S. before applying for naturalization. Exceptions are provided for applicants married to U.S. citizens, and those who work for the U.S. government abroad.
4. Failure to meet financial obligations
Many Americans, including residents sometimes face financial problems that lead to security of property, bankruptcy and unpaid debt. In itself debt is not an obstacle for naturalization. However, there are some financial problems that may hinder the applicant to become a U.S. citizen.
Nonpayment of taxes is a typical cause for denial of the request on the form N-400. If USCIS discover this problem, you will likely be denied citizenship. To avoid this, contact an immigration attorney or tax Advisor who will help you develop a tax payment plan and demonstrate to the USCIS that you are addressing this problem. Paying tax debts, most people can continue the naturalization process and to avoid denial of the request on the form N-400.
Another common issue for applicants for citizenship — the inability to financially provide for dependents. If the applicant for naturalization has a minor child or children who do not reside with him, the applicant must prove that he has adequate financial support.
If there is a court decision on alimony or other financial obligations, it is important to have evidence of compliance with this decision. An applicant who is not able to timely pay an allowance for child care will most likely get rejected after filling out form N-400.
5. Fraud and lying to agents USCIS
If USCIS decides that your response to the questions in the form is wrong or the submitted information is incorrect, your naturalization application will be delayed or rejected. It does not matter whether the incorrect information accidental or planned. So check specified in the request before sending. If you can’t get some of the requested information, you must prove to USCIS that has made sufficient efforts to obtain them.
During the naturalization process, USCIS will review your history of residence in the United States. If the officer determines that the green card was issued as a result of fraud, even if it was many years ago, the application for citizenship will be rejected.
So be honest in answering questions of the form. If you think that an honest response might create a problem for naturalization, you should consult with a lawyer.
Special reasons for refusing naturalization
Application men may reject, if they do not register in the system of Selective Service.
Men aged 18 to 26 years, by submitting form N-400 must be registered with Selective Service (the government database of potential candidates in the U.S. Armed forces). If they are not registered in the system, it may be cause for rejection of the application.
Request additional documents and appeal against refusal
USCIS may decide that to obtain U.S. citizenship, you need to provide additional documents or evidence. You will then be asked to fill out a form N-14 (request for additional information). With this form you will need to provide additional documentation required by the Service to continue the naturalization process.
If your form N-400 was rejected and you think that USCIS made this mistake, you can request a hearing with a USCIS officer. The terms of the request for hearing will be included in the letter of refusal of the application. Form of appeal and request for hearing N-336 must be filed with USCIS within 30 days after receiving the letter of refusal of citizenship.
Recall, for residents of new York state, eligible for naturalization, now has a special program launched by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in 2016 — until July 28, they can register for the sweepstakes and get a chance to win a voucher for a free passage of the naturalization.