Five Ukrainian cities hit the TOP of the attractiveness of doing business
Five Ukrainian cities, namely Lviv, Kharkov, Kiev, Dnepr and Odessa came in the ranking of European cities, which are most favorable for business in the category of “Economic potential”. On it informs the British edition of Emerging Europe.
“Budapest was recognized as the most favorable city for business in developing countries, awards for the “Emerging Europe 2020”, — stated in the message.
Indicated that the rating was 70 global experts and advisers on investment, which evaluated various advantages 75 European cities, developing that are either capitals or have a population over 200 thousand inhabitants.
The lions took second place after Tbilisi in the category “Economic potential”.
In third place in the ranking is the Kharkov and Kiev, the Dnieper on the fifth, and the sixth Odessa.
