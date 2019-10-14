Five useful products that can cause problems with the stomach
Eating healthy foods does not guarantee healthy digestion. For example, they can cause increased gas formation, bloating and pain. Experts have called the products that can cause adverse reactions in the stomach.
Almond milk. This product is presented usually as a great alternative to cow’s milk. It is believed that almond milk is fine for those who can not tolerate lactose.
However, the experts always suggest to carefully read the product composition on the package. Producers may add thickeners of seaweeds which can contribute to digestive problems and undesirable processes in the intestine.
Desserts do not contain sugar. Today in supermarkets you can find whole departments of such products. Usually sold in them sweets contain various sugar substitutes, many are made with fructose. Experts warn that not all people can properly metabolize sugar substitutes. Sometimes the digestion of the “rebels”, contributing to flatulence, stomach discomfort, bloating.
Juice. Fresh juices contain many vitamins, but they can become a real enemy of the stomach. First of all, they can’t drink on an empty stomach. Nutritionists recommend drinking fresh juices, diluting them by half with water in the morning for 30-40 minutes before meals, and in the acidity of the stomach for 1.5 hours before eating. Ignoring this rule can ruin the delicate mucus membrane of the gastrointestinal tract.
In addition, fresh juices lose their fiber, which is important for the recovery of the bacterial flora of the stomach and intestines. Also due to the lack of fiber juices dramatically increase the level of glucose in the blood.
Gum. To use gum immediately after eating can be very useful to cleanse the teeth from food debris and activate digestion. But for a long time to chew it is not necessary. People with gum swallowing large amounts of air, which then can cause the unpleasant symptoms related to occur in the intestinal discomfort.
Dried fruits. According to academic experts, many dried fruits are made using sulfur dioxide and hydrogenated fats. These substances help to improve the appearance of dry fruits and increasing shelf life. They can also cause problems with the stomach.
Experts recommend drying the fruit yourself. But in this case it can not be eaten in large quantities. Eaten at one time more than 1/4 Cup of dried fruit can lead to increased flatulence and bloating.