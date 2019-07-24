Five-year-old boy vows of a brother, sister and myself! Mom amazed

| July 24, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Пятилетний мальчик постриг брата, сестру и себя! Мама поражена

Kid named Teddy Lee just turned 5 years old and he’s already making progress in some lessons. Once the kid stumbled home for the trimer and wanted to play hairdresser. He did the hairstyle myself, brother and sister.

Пятилетний мальчик постриг брата, сестру и себя! Мама поражена

When mom was distracted, the boy staged a real beauty.

Пятилетний мальчик постриг брата, сестру и себя! Мама поражена

When the woman saw that made her son she was in a real shock.

She even recorded the process on video, which then publish in social networks sawiroebis.

Not surprisingly, in the video, the mother almost experienced a nervous breakdown. All three children now have to depart with my hair, like dad.

In fact, Teddy doesn’t understand what I did wrong. He liked to cut, and the brother and sister liked to get a haircut. What is the problem?

It seems that the Barber is too young to realize what haircuts are good and which are not. Maybe later Teddy will learn, but it would be better he began to experiment in a more conscious age.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.