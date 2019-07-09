FK Sarajevo vs Celtic live streaming free: preview, prediction
Sarajevo – Celtic. Forecast (score 2.86) for the Champions League match (07/09/2019)
Our prediction for the match “Sarajevo” – “Celtic”, which will be held on July 9. Guests may well fight for a long European Cup trip, how will they start?
FC Sarajevo
“Sarajevo” in friendly games looked completely hopeless – 0: 2 from Slovacko and 2: 3 against Domžale. Another thing is, the Bosnians in the domestic championship play well, eventually taking the first position with a margin of five points from the nearest competitor.
It was possible to keep the main sniper Akhmetovich, who distinguished himself 14 times last year.
Celtic
Celtic is one of the strongest Scottish teams, traditionally leading a rustle in European competition. The Scots in a friendly match could not beat “St. Gallen” (0: 0), but came off at Pinkafeld (6: 1), scoring six goals. The Rangers lead was nine points last season.
Odsonn and Forrest scored 20 points per performance.
Statistics
Celtic won four of the last five matches.
Celtic in the past 16 guest games never missed more goals.
Sarajevo lost two matches in a row.
Forecast
According to our forecast, Celtic is stronger in any composition and even in the first qualifying rounds he is able to win with a handicap of a couple of goals. The Scots have fast flanks, which can not be said about their counterparts. Bosnians can only rely on the miracle and support of the stands, the rate in favor of the guests.