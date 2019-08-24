Flags, shirts, and songs: as the stars congratulated Ukrainians with Independence Day
Ukraine celebrates Independence Day. Congratulated compatriots and Ukrainian stars.
Actors, TV presenters published in Instagram your photo in embroidered shirts and wrote beautiful wishes, and some even wrote down songs.
So, Tina Karol originally congratulated Ukraine — she made the blue and yellow cake in the shape of a heart.
DZIDZIO congratulated Ukraine bright card and fell in love.
“My independence is freedom, it is worth millions of lives”, — signed photo of the embroidery Zlata ognevich.
Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn has published a photo of a beautiful embroidery and a wreath. “Today is a special day for every Ukrainian. I sincerely congratulate all on a holiday! With The Independence Day! Create your own actions and the actions of a country which will be proud of our children. Peace and goodness!”, — she wrote.
A big congratulations left and Kateryna buzhynska.
TV presenter Marichka Padalko congratulated in original embroidery — with cocks.
Congratulated and Nadezhda Matveeva, promising that all will be well.
Not without songs. So, a group of Potap and Mozgi recorded for the festival of Ukrainian song “999”.
Well, earlier presented a new song of Oleg Vinnik.
Congratulated on the Independence Day and Flag Day of Ukraine Olga Sumska, Iryna Bilyk and others.
But if you want to wish friends a happy holiday, we offer you a selection of beautiful cards.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter