Flagship pickup Great Wall the Pao made it to the dealers
Chinese Great Wall will offer a new line of Great Wall pickups Pao.
Officially sales will start on October 24 and while the flagship pickups occupy a prominent place in the showrooms of dealers of the brand in China.
The novelty is available with a standard or elongated body.
The length of a regular pickup 5 reaches 410 mm, and the width and height of 1 934 and 1 886 mm, respectively. The length of the “stretched” Great Wall Pao 5 is 602 mm.
For performance off-road pickup truck meets a two-liter 190-horsepower turbo engine, combined with 6МКПП or eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF. The base car gets front-wheel drive, while the top-end version of the Great Wall Pao are equipped with 4WD.
In the list of available options includes the stabilization system, dual-zone climate control, electric sunroof, media with a large touch screen, leather trim, camera circular review and so on.
Most affordable Great Wall Pao with the usual body estimated at 126 800 yuan. But for “extended” top-end pickup will have to pay 159 800 yuan.