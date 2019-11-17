Flame, mystic and spell: Maruv introduced a new clip
The actress has released a video for the track Don’t Stop (Hellcat Story Episode 2).
The actress has released another candid clip on the English composition Don’t Stop (Hellcat Story Episode 2). The Director of the work was Yana Chaplygina. The plot MARUV together with her ballet dancing in the desert night by the fire.
Interestingly, in the video the singer shot his partner in “Tancah s with a stars” Jay.
His style, the artist has not changed – in the video she appears in a black bodysuit, black latex coat and high boots.
Fans in the comments under the video noted that they liked the work, but “it would be possible to turn up the heat”.
“Good boy!!! Could be a little more Jaresko to give Annie!”, “not immediately going in, but after a few times “reclusively the track, “minus the clip — one location. To add more locations — it does not raise the price of the clip at times. In all other respects – MARUV and team on top!”, “the track is good, but good video requires some serious dough, so work on that,” write the users.
ru.tsn.ua