Flashmob: netizens share funny cartoon animals
November 20, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Poorly drawn animals will laugh and you.
What could be better General Pets — animals? Only their portraits painted with special love in the style of minimalism is very sloppy! On Twitter there is an account called “Badly drawn animals” (Poorly drawn animals), where you can find cats, dogs, ducks and even hamsters, which scientists have turned into real cartoons. In review subscribers, fans and casual spectators say that account it’s time to change the name because they think it’s elegant drawings — and certainly not bad. Their work “Badly drawn animals” can suggest anyone and if art approves the owners of the page, it will appear in the gallery among other masterpieces, reports the Telegraph.
