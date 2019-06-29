Flax seeds are called the cure for many diseases
Among healthy diet fans of the very popular flax seeds. Experts told about the miraculous properties of this product, as it turned out, flax seed is a real cure for many diseases.
On the shelves among the dietary products and natural food you can often find flax seeds. They are eaten and added to various dishes fans of organic food. And popularity of flax has sound scientific evidence. Useful plants are grown by the ancient Egyptians and Chinese, it is the oldest culture on Earth. And now the industry offers, other than seeds, oil, powder, tablets, capsules and flour. They normalize cholesterol and have a laxative effect. The usefulness of the seed is due to the high content of useful substances, as fatty acids omega-3 is able to prevent different types of cancer. This contributes to the high content of lignans, chemicals with antiangiogenic properties. They do not allow tumor cells to grow to supply new blood vessels. Flax seeds are Champions in their number among all other products.
Also phytoestrogens flax seeds well confront the risk of developing many chronic diseases such as diabetes. They also do not allow “bad” cholesterol to get from the intestines into the blood, strengthening the heart and vascular system. The seeds contain insoluble and soluble dietary fibers, which, transforming into a gel-like substance that normalize the amount of glucose and cholesterol in the blood. They also enable to avoid overeating and obesity, maintaining a longer feeling of satiety.