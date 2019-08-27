Fled to the United States from the mafia and made a fortune in coaching: the history of the Ukrainian women Catherine Senchinoj
Even as a child Catherine Zenkin moved with his parents to the United States. Life was difficult, but has changed after the seminar, the famous coach, Tony Robbins.
Zenkin said the American Forbes as changed myself and life.
Now Catherine Zenkin — coach on the formation of thinking and CEO of a multimillion-dollar brand Manifestation Babe. The book of Senchinoj takes 1st place in sales on Amazon, she is one of the top 100 podcasts on the topic of “Health and self-improvement” and runs an online community, which has 200 thousand women Millennials.
But probably the most impressive achievement of Senchinoj is that already by the age of 26 she was able to earn a few million, for immigrants from Ukraine began a radical transformation in just three years.
In this interview Zenkin told his inspiring story about the path to financial and emotional success and shared useful tips on how to achieve a quick, orderly and stable growth of the business.
About childhood
Shortly after my birth, the mafia forced my family from our home in Ukraine. Me with my parents, grandma and grandpa had to leave a comfortable, luxurious and wealthy life, and secretly, under cover of night, to flee to Los Angeles, California, with $900 in his pocket.
Not having a steady income, stability, and not knowing the language, parents were forced to work hard to ensure the family’s future. This work ethic was passed on to me. I have set up that you need to get good grades, get into a prestigious College and become a doctor. I didn’t want the solution given to the parents so hard was for nothing, so I go to the doctor, but it was their dream.
The attitude of parents is not formed, and when I was seven, they divorced scandal. I was seizing the mountain, gained more than 14 pounds. Because of the excess weight and my extreme shyness I was severely bullied all my school years from primary to high school.
Therefore, instead of focusing on their studies or try (unsuccessfully) to make friends among my classmates, I just, dreams. When faced with injustice, I have always gone in their fantasies. But then I had no idea that they will become my superpower, which will bring me success today.
Seminar Tony Robbins
In the summer of 2015, the year I graduated from College. Soon after, I, on the urgent recommendations of a friend, went to the event completely changed her life. It was called “unlock your hidden potential”. Led him to Tony Robbins. My intuition was screaming that I needed to be there. And in October I went.
This event is completely pushed me out of comfort zone, forced to question absolutely every decision ever taken by me. I’ve lit the fire: I can do more. Rethinking my life, I asked myself the most important question: “For whom do you live Catherine?!”.
I understand that all the decisions that I made until that moment, was not for its own sake: for the sake of comfort, to get approval or to please others. For the first time, it became clear to me that this life is only mine, and only one, and you should live it for yourself.
So I took a big risk. I was trying to create his own version of success.
The weekend after the workshop, I broke up with a boyfriend at the time had been Dating for seven years, went to Seattle and told my parents that not going to medical, but decided to return to Los Angeles because that’s where I want to live. I emptied more than one credit card, and collected $15 thousand to hire a private coach and to buy tickets for other motivational workshops. I went for broke.
On the couch at grandma’s
I would like to say that these changes are immediately made my life perfect, but the truth is, things got much worse. Success came late. At first I quickly lost the enthusiasm to do online business in the field of fitness, which I started in College, and my only income fell to $150 a week. To rent the apartment is not expensive, so I moved to my grandmother on the couch and reluctantly went to work “from start to finish” Secretary for $15 an hour.
Then I felt like I was going backwards. The future looked uncertain. I was completely freaked out, because all of my daring initiative led to the fact that I lived with grandma on the couch with a debt of $15 thousand And I just had no idea how to repay.
One evening, after a long day at work, I mindlessly skimmed through the tape in Instagram, and my finger froze on the publication of a quote Tony Robbins: “Live as if all your prayers were heard.” I asked myself, “What would I do if my success were inevitable, and I would live as if all my prayers were answered?”. And in that moment it all became clear.
That night I promised myself to turn the life of my grandmother on the sofa in the best comeback story. Remembering the accomplishments of the previous six months, I immediately undertook self-development more actively. I reminded myself not to lose heart and to keep the intended path.
This promise was the beginning of the creation of a multimillion-dollar company that I run today. Manifestation Babe has become a brand, inspiring women to know themselves, create their own version of success and to do everything to realize the most daring dreams.
With $9 thousand to $600 thousand in less than a year
I always ask, what has led to such rapid growth of profit in such a short time. What is the secret?
I promised myself to work harder thinking than anything else. If you don’t believe in specific goals, actions aimed at its achievement, will seem an impossible task.
Sitting on grandma’s couch and then later in life, I tried to perceive only positive, inspirational and productive information of motivational publications, podcasts, audiobooks, and videos on YouTube. The next year I at least two hours a day absorbed all possible information from such experts as Dr. Wayne Dyer, Oprah, Bob Proctor and Napoleon hill. These online mentors have taught me that to succeed in business you just need to resolder the wires in the brain.
I created a web site account on Instagram and a closed group in Facebook under the name Manifestation Babe, where I regularly publish free and helpful content that would give people real tips on how to generate more productive thinking and improve the quality of life. By the middle of 2017, the year I already had more than 25 thousand subscribers, and their number grew rapidly. For three years in my community had already gathered more than 200 thousand participants.
I purposefully tried to understand the needs, desires and problems of the growing audience, like I’m their friend. I’ve created products and services, e.g. service packages for private coaching, group training programs, digital courses and practical manuals that I published on Amazon. In 2016, the year I was offered only master classes for $33 and private coaching. By 2017, the year my range has increased up to 10 different services, and the income to $600 thousand per year.
How to rebuild thinking
Here is a list of my favorite practical tips on how to unleash the potential of their thinking and to build a business worth a million dollars.
1. Give yourself to perceive only the positive and inspiring content. Don’t start the morning with a news program or watching the tape in Instagram. Do what will set a positive tone for the day. Let your food for a reason: listen to uplifting, motivating and encouraging podcasts, audio books or other sources of information that will inspire you to leave a significant mark in the lives of others.
Every life and professional decision due to attitudes of your thinking. Absolutely all actions are thoughts and beliefs.
2. Treat yourself as if you already are successful. Thanks to certain claims, that is, repeating positive attitudes to combat negative thoughts and low self-esteem, my confidence, self-esteem and faith in the ability to build a successful business rapidly grew.
What if instead of striving to obtain appreciation from other people, every day you will tell yourself exactly what you want to hear? For me and my students the positive setting of the type “I am extremely successful/successful” or “I can implement all your ideas of” radically changed life.
3. Every day visualize your ideal business as if it has already taken place. Did you know that the subconscious mind cannot distinguish between reality and fiction? This theory proved Dr. Richard Suinn, working with athletes-Olympians: when members of his research in reality went skiing and imagined these actions, included the same areas of the brain.
Every night in my mind so I “removed” 10-minute film about how I achieve certain financial goals (e.g. revenue of $500 thousand) or popularity (e.g., perform in front of an audience of a thousand). Mentally envision the end result as if I already reached and already reaping the fruits of labor. Thus, I form new neural connections in the brain and build the scheme’s success at a subconscious level.
Go “VA Bank” in your business – definitely not for the fainthearted. This requires the courage, commitment, perseverance and faith in the impossible. Definitely, everything will go contrary to what you and your family thought was truth.
But you and I both know that you deserve it. Remember: realizing that you can create the business of your dreams real, you will be able to achieve anything. Work on your mind harder than anything else, and soon it will start to work for you.