Flesh-eating bacteria: how to avoid the most terrible threats to health on the beach
Flesh-eating bacteria – the biggest threat this summer. Should you be concerned about necrotizing fasciitis and what are the first signs of it were dealt with publishing The Post.
Despite the fact that US officials this summer were not issued a warning about the flesh-eating bacteria, necrotizing fasciitis cases appeared with alarming frequency.
The U.S. has already registered nine cases of the rare infection and three fatalities.
Often patients are ordinary people who decided to swim on the beach on a hot day.
“It’s very dramatic, horrific cases,” says The Post Bruce Hirsch, MD, infectious disease physician in Manhasset, LI’s North Shore University Hospital.
Here’s what you need to know to protect themselves.
What is flesh-eating bacteria?
For starters, there isn’t just one bacteria that feeds on flesh.
A serious infection can be caused by numerous strains (nearly 30), which can be found in all kinds of environments, including seawater (Vibrio vulnificus), fresh water (Aeromonas hydrophila) and on your skin (group a Streptococcus).
How do you get?
Most often the bacteria enter the body while swimming in infested waters through a cut, burn, scratch or bite any beetle.
But some patients insist that they had no open wounds. The CDC notes that a cut might not even be necessary, since there were reported cases of necrotizing fasciitis after blunt trauma, which is not violated the integrity of the skin.
In addition, patients can become infected with Vibrio bacteria in another way: raw or undercooked seafood, according to the CDC.
What are the first symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis?
According to the national organization for rare diseases, the bacteria enter the body, multiply and begin to attack the skin and other tissue surrounding nerves, muscles and blood vessels.
“It penetrates deep into the tissue and spreads rapidly. It is a powerful toxins that digest and destroy tissue,” says Hirsch.
In fact, everything is happening so fast, that bacteria can destroy inch (2.5 cm) of flesh per hour. It is dangerous to life, because it causes toxic shock or the organ failure.
Early symptoms infection that cause flesh-eating bacteria, can be similar to flu: fever, body aches or “severe pain” in the wound area.
In many patients, there are no visible signs of infection, which makes diagnosis of the disease.
Other symptoms include redness, swelling and soreness around the infected area, wet wounds, dizziness, fatigue and diarrhea. CDC recommends that you contact the hospital if you have fever, accompanied by red or swollen area of the body.
According to the CDC, one in three people infected with necrotizing fasciitis die.
Who is at risk?
Necrotizing fasciitis “can strike anyone at any age,” says Hirsch. Especially careful need to be people with a weakened immune system: people with diabetes, diseases of the kidneys, liver or cancer.
How to treat necrotizing fasciitis?
Necrotizing fasciitis is still very rare, according to the CDC. In the early stages of diagnosis it is treated with antibiotics. If necessary, use a surgical treatment option – amputation.
Where most infected with flesh-eating bacteria
Of the nine registered in the 2019 cases of necrotizing fasciitis six were recorded in the Gulf of Mexico. In the warm waters — ideal conditions for bacteria.
In the report the researchers put forward the hypothesis that bacteria can spread “due to the increase in ocean temperature due to climate change”.