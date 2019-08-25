Flew to the Crimea and took pictures on the background of the Kremlin: the network has found dirt on Alina Pash read the REP…
Ukrainian singer, participant of the show “X-factor-6” Alina Pash (Pash Alina), who recently stirred up the Ukrainians implementation of the rap between the verses of the anthem of Ukraine during the March for Dignity, flew to the occupied Crimea through Russia.
Such dirt on the singer found on the net co-owner of the online publication Letters #Petr Terentyev.
He also noted that Alina not flown to Moscow and published the photo taken there. However, recently started to delete the incriminating pictures.
“Alina Pash, and why you have this photo removed from Insta? You feel that there is something wrong?”, — Terentyev has signed the singer on the background of the Kremlin.
He also published a screenshot of the old post, in which Alina Pash complained that she was robbed in Moscow. And the girl flew from Moscow to the Crimea.
This is evidenced by a photo with a member of the Comedy Club Dmitry Khrustaleva made in Yalta.
Myself Alina Pash yet does not react to online criticism. By the way, a criticism of Internet users has forced the singer to cancel his participation in two Russian festivals (Bosco Fresh Fest in 2018 and “wild mint”) last year.
Alina Pash was born in Transcarpathia. She sings professionally with adolescence. . The singer sang on the roof in the center of Kiev.
