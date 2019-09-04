Flexible smartphone LG first showed on the photo: unique shots

September 4, 2019
The company has registered several names, which plans to use for future device

The network has shown how it will look like a flexible smartphone, which it plans to release LG.

It is reported by Ukrainian PRAVDA with reference to GSMArena.

The future novelty has registered two regulators of intellectual property rights: WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) and CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration).

The company also recorded a few titles that it intends to use for future devices.

Flexible LG smartphone will be equipped with a display that can be expanded, like a roll of paper. The device consists of three modules, which are formed in different ways. About the specifications of the mysterious device are not yet known.

