Flexible smartphone LG first showed on the photo: unique shots
September 4, 2019 | Science | No Comments|
The company has registered several names, which plans to use for future device
The network has shown how it will look like a flexible smartphone, which it plans to release LG.
It is reported by Ukrainian PRAVDA with reference to GSMArena.
The future novelty has registered two regulators of intellectual property rights: WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) and CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration).
The company also recorded a few titles that it intends to use for future devices.
Flexible LG smartphone will be equipped with a display that can be expanded, like a roll of paper. The device consists of three modules, which are formed in different ways. About the specifications of the mysterious device are not yet known.