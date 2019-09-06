Flexible will survive. As banks are trying not to drown in information
According to experts of the research company Gartner, is now outside of the IT industry’s most rapidly growing demands on computing infrastructure banks, in second place — the retail retailers (retailers), on the third stock exchange. Today developed IT infrastructure is not just powerful computers, bottomless hard disks and thick communication cables. We are talking about a completely different technology level.
The amount of information which process the banking IT systems are growing continuously and very rapidly. Therefore, the attributes of such systems is a large — scale introduction of virtualization, containerization, cloud services, the growing number of mobile users, the evolution of production and architecture of the ASIC. In addition, there is a need of forming high-performance clusters for processing large volumes of data, increased granularity and volumes of traffic, and the use of public networks for enterprise needs. All this plus the limitations of traditional data networks are changing demands on Bank networks and their data processing centers (DPC).
Requirements for modern banking Code, in addition to traditional fault tolerance, high availability, and reducing the growth of spending on infrastructure, also include: moving from a fully physical infrastructure to virtual with a consequent increase in performance requirements of the network infrastructure; flexibility, fast reconfiguration of the infrastructure to changing business demands, instant response in the provision of resources and services; mobility of resources, support mechanisms, migration, independence from the physical transport and IP addressing, connectivity of each virtual resource each; the visibility and control of traffic both in physical and virtual infrastructure.
Often, however, banks that once invested in a modern (at the time) IT infrastructure, then not very willing to replace or upgrade computer technology, and especially on the drastic change of technology. Often this is due not to restrictive budgets, and with reasonable conservatism with the need to ensure maximum availability of productive service, maintaining full control and manageability. Why change something that for many years safely operates and what used to?
But someone earlier, and someone later it becomes clear that new technologies and systems are needed to economically solve the problems associated with the significant increase in traffic volumes, changes its structure and processing speed. In real life, the implementation of new technologies also push factors such as changing legislation or industry requirements, end of support dates for existing network equipment manufacturer, opening new offices, etc.
Although, of course, it would be wiser to implement advanced technology to address new challenges and to gain competitive advantage or to broaden the portfolio of services. Here only, unfortunately, this approach is generally not typical for the banking sector, unlike, for example, Telecom operators.
However, banks follow the main trends in the industry is the automated cloud data centers with centralized management of their IT infrastructure. Appears on the market and already used by more decisions regarding software-defined networking for the data Center.
Vadim Zaparovanny,
technical Director of the company Accord Group
Most banks still are on the verge of understanding the work ahead, but almost everyone understands that the data, in fact, “lying under the feet” required for the growth of profit, better customer service, ensuring internal and external security.
Gradually there is an increasing tendency to transfer some or all IT operations outsourced to professional service providers IT services for optimization of costs and risks. Until recently, banks fear was related to an opportunity. But now, in connection with the new reality of the situation begins to change.
For example, outsourcing security operations centers (Security Operations Centers) is for many the only way to obtain a qualitative analysis of informational events without having to invest a lot of money in infrastructure and specialists. This trend will continue to grow as the number and quality of attacks grows, so the maintenance of IT systems at the expense of own resources for many customers, be onerous.
Another trend in the banking organizations, the focus shifted to ensure the stable operation of services that implies the quality and smooth operation of IT infrastructure. More and more banks trust integrated support service companies, which allows minimizing the downtime of the services due to rapid repair and Troubleshooting to reduce the likelihood of their occurrence, to improve the performance of all systems in General and significantly reduces the cost of their service.
In any Bank, especially a large, very complex IT landscape: the simultaneous use of dozens of information systems providing services for customers of the Bank and business units. But we know that potential problems and failures should be prevented or stopped in its early stages than to correct. Therefore, any Bank is a popular system of proactive monitoring, which informs administrators of network problems before these problems lead to unpleasant consequences and stopping business processes.
As a rule, server and network equipment in banks has been delivered to the monitoring, but the server does not guarantee that the information system and its services. Not always there is good documentation for IT services with a description of their SLA, relationships with other services, often there are no tools that would allow to build a resource-service model and associate it with the services.
To the solution of such problems first company comprehensively. The first step is to identify and explore business services, describe the process of configuring the services, related systems and equipment. In the second stage must be agreed SLA with business and only then to perform the operation for setting the service reporting. In the end, the customer receives preventive and timely elimination of arising failures. At the IT Department of the Bank an opportunity to monitor the work not only of applications and IT infrastructure, and end business services.
To cope with the increasing workload on their IT systems, banks are gradually moving towards software-defined networking with the use of special controllers, simplifying network infrastructure, data center, the use of specialized products for the formation of copies of the traffic and its analysis.
Valery Shore,
CEO Accord Group
The financial sector like many other sectors of the economy, living in a new reality and understands it. The challenges facing banks can be formulated as: fast, faster and inexpensive.
In the IT-sector banks have also starts a new reality, which is characterized by two trends: first, focus on reducing the cost of ownership of IT systems, including the desire to save on the classic organization of IT services; second, the desire to increase the flexibility of IT as level business applications, and infrastructure through the introduction of new technologies, change management, development of new, more flexible and convenient services for customers, etc.
Because mobile services are not a special competitive advantage, banks have to pay more attention to the study of other customer needs and to move towards increasing personalisation of services. People leave in the digital environment an enormous amount of information. But how to benefit from it for business? Here at the forefront Big data technologies and Business intelligence that can significantly increase the efficiency of banking products.