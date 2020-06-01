Flick broke the Guardiola’s achievement and repeated the record of the Bundesliga
June 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Hans-Dieter Flick
Today’s match “Cologne” – RB Leipzig completed 29-th round of the Bundesliga, the results of which fell one of the records of the League.
“Bavaria” at home “Allianz Arena” rastroil düsseldorf “Fortune” – 5:0.
Thus, head coach of Bayern’s Hans-Dieter flick claimed their 22nd victory in 25 matches as a coach of “Bavaria”, and repeated the record of Yugoslav specialist Zlatko czajkowski, established in 1965.
In addition, flick has broken the record of Josep Guardiola. We will remind, the Spanish ex-coach Bayern was able to defeat opponents 21 times for the same number of games, according to Opta Sports.
Set an absolute record flick may June 6, when “Bavaria” will meet with Bayer.