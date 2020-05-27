Flick repeated the achievement in Guardiola’s Bayern
May 27, 2020
Hans-Dieter Flick
On the eve of the Central match of the second round, Bayern in Dortmund beat Borussia – 1:0.
With this victory, Bayern’s path to the 8th League title in a row looks rosy.
It is noteworthy that for Bayern, this victory was the 15th new coach Hans-Dieter Flick. Just played 18 matches in the championship of Germany.
Thus, 55-year-old German expert has repeated the record of the Spaniard Josep Guardiola, who after Munich went to Manchester, where he headed the “city”.