Flight attendant American Airlines died suddenly during the flight
The flight attendant, who has worked at American Airlines for two decades, died suddenly during a recent flight, writes Fox News.
Joe Tormes, a flight attendant from St. Louis, died on 5 July. It happened during the execution of the flight on which he worked together with his wife and colleague Elsa Jett Tormes, said the airline.
Tormes job at American Airlines for 20 years.
“We know that many of you have worked with Joe and know that you will be on it much missed, — reads the statement of the carrier. Those who also works with Jett as our family of flight attendants, I think of her and her son Brandon during this difficult time. We work directly with the family to support their needs.”
“Our hearts go out to all who knew Joe and worked with him,” wrote representatives of the airline.
American Airlines is not reported neither the age of the Tormes, nor the cause of his sudden death.
The airline representative confirmed to Fox News that the flight landed at the international airport Saint Louis Lambert at 8:05 Sunday, July 5, and flew to Dallas/Fort worth at 13:54 with a new team.
In a letter to the airline thanked the team of customer service and flight attendants in St. Louis for their support Jett and passengers.
bookmark